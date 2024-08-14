Diversified Trust Co Has $812,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,135,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.40. 13,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $215.37 and a 1-year high of $290.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,369. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

