Diversified Trust Co Makes New $618,000 Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 821.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $452.93. 1,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,047. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.53. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The company has a current ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

