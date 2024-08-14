Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

