Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,403 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,527,445. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

