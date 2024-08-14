Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,474 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 547,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

