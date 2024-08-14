Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.63. 300,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

