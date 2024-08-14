DMC Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DMC Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HD traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,755. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $353.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

