DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.18 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $300.53 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00321747 USD and is up 8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,273,211.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

