Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
