Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

