dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of DRRKF traded down $27.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.51. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $491.00 and a twelve month high of $578.42.

Get dormakaba alerts:

About dormakaba

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.