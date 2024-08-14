dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
Shares of DRRKF traded down $27.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.51. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $491.00 and a twelve month high of $578.42.
About dormakaba
