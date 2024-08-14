DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 67,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

