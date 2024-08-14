DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 258.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,265,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,993,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

