Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,522,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.09. 1,026,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

