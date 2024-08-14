Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.30

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 21512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.