DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

DURECT Stock Performance

DURECT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 46,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

