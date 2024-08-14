Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DYN opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.