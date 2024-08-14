Dynex Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE DX remained flat at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.