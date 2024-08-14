e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.82 and last traded at $145.09. 385,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,646,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.64.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

