EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 122.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.