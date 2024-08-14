EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 8,900.0% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $51.02.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.