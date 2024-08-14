EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 8,900.0% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $51.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

Featured Stories

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

