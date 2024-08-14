electroCore, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.55. electroCore has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in electroCore by 49.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 38,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $247,587.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,702.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.