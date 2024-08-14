Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Issues Earnings Results

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EARN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 115,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,260. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $142.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 331.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

