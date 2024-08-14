Eltek (ELTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Eltek had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eltek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Eltek has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

