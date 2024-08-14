Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in July

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Encision Stock Performance

ECIA stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Encision has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Encision alerts:

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.