Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 93.5% in July

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endesa Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,150. Endesa has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

