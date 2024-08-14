Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 362,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 696,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 146,799 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.4 %

ET stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,024,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,625. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.