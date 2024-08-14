Enghouse Systems Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ENGH stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.03. 19,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.64. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$27.00 and a one year high of C$38.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$793,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

