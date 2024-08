ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

