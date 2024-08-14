ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
ENGlobal Company Profile
