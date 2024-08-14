Enlight Renewable Energy’s (ENLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ENLT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 2,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

