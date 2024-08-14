Enlight Renewable Energy’s (ENLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.
Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ ENLT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 2,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enlight Renewable Energy
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
