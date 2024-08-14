Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGRP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 205,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,092. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

