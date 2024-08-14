Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports.
Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 7.8 %
Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
About Enveric Biosciences
