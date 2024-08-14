Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $160,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after buying an additional 281,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 155,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 598,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,965. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.