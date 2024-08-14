Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.78. 1,724,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,521. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

