Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 12,025 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. 2,809,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,701. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Company Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

