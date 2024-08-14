Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,913 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.57. 1,076,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,229. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $184.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

