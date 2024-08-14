Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $530.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $530,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

IWX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

