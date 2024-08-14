Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.87. 621,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.50. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

