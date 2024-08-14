Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $382,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

EFG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.18. 284,025 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

