Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,486,386 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486,386 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,527,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. 9,858,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

