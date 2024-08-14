Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $210.14. 64,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,063. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $211.16. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average is $202.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

