Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,939 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.95. 311,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

