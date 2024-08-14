Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 40,026 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $200,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.67. 25,296,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,649,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

