Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,625 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 218,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 289,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,883. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

