Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,971 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

