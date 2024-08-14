Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Envista in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVST

Envista Stock Up 4.7 %

NVST stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1,014.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000.

Insider Activity at Envista

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.