EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 2.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $32.00. 1,425,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,161,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.