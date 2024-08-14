Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

KYMR stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 391.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,271,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

