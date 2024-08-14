Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Erasca stock remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $450.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

