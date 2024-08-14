EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.88

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.88 and last traded at $115.88, with a volume of 34363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

