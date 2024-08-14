ETHPoW Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $214.77 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003391 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $214.77 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.03342662 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $5,070,438.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

